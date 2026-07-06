JKTF charts roadmap for resolution of teachers’ issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: The Working Committee of Jammu & Kashmir Teachers Forum (JKTF) met today under the chairmanship of its State President, Sheikh Mohammad Ashraf, to deliberate on key issues affecting the teaching fraternity and to formulate a comprehensive strategy for pursuing long-pending service and welfare concerns of teachers across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Working Committee unanimously urged the Government of India to introduce the necessary legislative amendments in Parliament to provide a one-time exemption from the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification for all eligible in-service teachers.

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The Committee also conducted an in-depth review of the proposed Draft Transfer Policy–2026. Expressing serious concern over the prolonged delay in convening the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for promotion of Teachers to Masters, the Working Committee urged the Government to complete the promotion process without any further delay. The Committee further demanded that the adjustment of Headmasters be carried out strictly in accordance with merit, transparency and established norms.

JKTF once again demanded the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in place of the National Pension System (NPS). The Working Committee also strongly advocated the introduction of a time-bound promotion policy to address the limited promotional avenues available to teachers. It urged the Government to establish a structured career progression mechanism ensuring that every teacher receives at least three promotions during a service span of thirty years, thereby recognizing experience, maintaining motivation and enhancing institutional efficiency.

The Forum also called upon the Government to release all pending Mid-Day Meal (MDM) liabilities at the earliest so that schools do not face unnecessary administrative and financial difficulties.

Among those present were Rafaqat Hussain Malik, Mohd Mahroof, Sandeep Kumar Bhat, Sanjeet Sharma, Mehmood-ul-Rayaz, Gulshan Kumar Sharma, Aakash Kashyap, Ganai Nazia Farooq, Vikee Pandita, Joginder Singh Thakur, Jalil Ahmed, Sahil Bharti, Maroof Zargar, Lokesh Sharma, Amarjeet Singh, Satnam Singh, Ali Akbar, Imtiyaz-ul-Haq, Mohd Amin, Shahbaz Akbar Khan, Bhupinder Singh, Rail Singh, Aakash Bharti, Syed Bashir Qadri, Ashok Kumar, Mohammed Sharif, Wasim Sajjad Wani, Shafiq Mirza, Romesh Kumar, Azad Hussain, Sajjad Hussain, Mehmood Shah, Rakhi Gupta, Wakhil Ahmed, Mansoor Ahmed, Iqbal Ahmed, Mohd. Ashraf, Ghulam Nabi, Nasir Ahmed, Parshotam Singh, Narinder Singh, Gopal Singh, besides other.