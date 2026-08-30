JKTDC employees hold protest, demand salaries and DPC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: To express their resentment over the delay in payment of salaries and the prolonged pendency of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) issue, a peaceful protest demonstration was held by the JKTDC Employees Union, here today.

Addressing the protesting employees, Union president Qamar Din said that employees are facing serious financial hardships as two months' salary is still pending and payments are not being released on time.

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He expressed concern that employees have not received their legitimate salaries even on the occasion of an important festival.

Qamar Din also highlighted the long-pending DPC issue, stating that despite repeated assurances from the concerned authorities that the matter would be resolved "today or tomorrow", no concrete decision has been taken so far.

He said employees have been waiting for a considerable period for a favourable resolution.

The Union announced that in case the issues remain unresolved, employees will continue their peaceful protest for two hours daily from August 31, 2026 onwards at the Reception Area.

They also appealed to all employees to remain united and participate in the protest in a peaceful, disciplined and democratic manner.

The Union urged the Government and concerned authorities to take immediate steps for the release of pending salaries and early resolution of the DPC issue.