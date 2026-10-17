JKTDC employees continue protest dharna on 19th day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: The indefinite peaceful protest dharna launched by the JKTDC Employees Union (Jammu Division) entered its 19th consecutive day on Friday, with employees demanding the immediate resolution of long-pending service, financial and administrative issues concerning the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC).

The Union expressed serious concern over the continued delay in addressing employees’ genuine grievances, including pending salaries, 52 months of outstanding CPF/EPF contributions, retirement benefits, regularization of eligible daily-rated workers and departmental promotions.

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Union president, Qamar Din appealed to the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Secretary and the Managing Director of JKTDC to intervene personally and ensure a time-bound settlement of all pending issues.

Highlighting the prolonged stagnation in employees’ careers, the Union pointed out that the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) has not been convened for nearly 12 years. It demanded the clearance of outstanding retirement benefits, adequate budgetary support for the Corporation, regularization of eligible workers who have served for over 20 years, filling of vacant posts and timely payment of wages and other admissible service benefits.

Emphasizing the need for long-term institutional stability, the Union also called for a comprehensive policy to revive and modernize JKTDC and ensure its financial sustainability.

The Union stated that employees have continued to serve the tourism sector with dedication despite prolonged financial hardship and uncertainty. The continued delay in resolving their grievances has adversely affected their morale, financial security and the livelihoods of their families.

Reiterating its commitment to a peaceful and democratic struggle, the Union stated that the indefinite protest would continue until concrete measures were taken to address the employees’ long-pending demands.