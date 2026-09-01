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Home / Latest News / JKSSB Invites Applications For 2,863 Posts Across J&K Departments

JKSSB Invites Applications For 2,863 Posts Across J&K Departments

JAMMU, Sep 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited online applications for 2,863 posts in various departments of the Union Territory administration, according to an official notification issued on Tuesday. See Notification Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
07:30 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sep 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited online applications for 2,863 posts in various departments of the Union Territory administration, according to an official notification issued on Tuesday.

See Notification Click Here.....

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