JKSSB Invites Applications For 2,863 Posts Across J&K Departments
JAMMU, Sep 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited online applications for 2,863 posts in various departments of the Union Territory administration, according to an official notification issued on Tuesday. See Notification Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Sep 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited online applications for 2,863 posts in various departments of the Union Territory administration, according to an official notification issued on Tuesday.
See Notification Click Here.....
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