JKSSB Driver applicants seek fair recruitment, rule adherence

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: Aspirants for the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Driver recruitment drives have urged the Board to strictly implement prescribed educational eligibility criteria and finalize candidate qualification statuses prior to the document verification phase.

Addressing a press conference here today, aspirants alleged that several applicants holding qualifications beyond the prescribed upper limit—specifically degree holders and graduates—have entered the selection pool. Citing recruitment rules and precedents set in previous cases, such as the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) recruitment dispute, the aspirants demanded uniform, transparent enforcement to exclude overqualified candidates and preserve opportunities for prescribed basic qualification holders.

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“We are appealing for a completely transparent selection process, equal treatment, and strict adherence to established recruitment guidelines,” they said, adding, “No eligible candidate should face unfair competition or discrimination due to relaxed oversight.”

The aspirants said that they have submitted a formal appeal to the J&K Government and JKSSB leadership, urging immediate intervention to audit application lists, verify academic credentials strictly against advertised cutoffs, and address these concerns before finalizing the selection lists.