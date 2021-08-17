JKSSB Begins First Recruitment Exam After 2nd Covid-19 Wave

JAMMU, Aug 17: Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board on Tuesday commenced Computer Based Written Test (CBT) Examination for more than 1200 paramedical posts of different categories.

This is the first written examination by the JKSSB after second wave of covid-19 reared its ugly head again, forcing postponing of the various examination earlier this year. The posts were advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 02 of 2021 and CBT examination shall continue till August 24 at various centres in Jammu, Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla. Around 62000 candidates are scheduled to appear in the examination, a senior official of the JKSSB said.