JKSSB aspirants hold protest, demand inquiry into JKPSI, FAA recruitment

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 8: Hundreds of aspirants of Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) today held a massive protest here.

The aspirants alleged mass bungling in recruitment of Jammu Kashmir Police Sub Inspector and Finance Accounts Assistant. They demanded a fair inquiry by a professional investigation agency.

One of the aspirants while addressing the media said that there can be a huge scam behind the JKSSB PSI Exam whose result was declared days before. He said most of the toppers in the list have huge variations in their marks of similar examinations like Panchayat Accounts Assistant, Finance Accounts Assistant and Panchayat Accounts Assistant. He alleged that many toppers of PSI are having below 50 marks in PAA and FAA, but are scoring 130 plus in PSI exam. Similarly toppers of the FAA are scoring below average in JKPSI.

Another aspirant claimed that around 40 siblings are figuring in the toppers list the majority of which mostly belong to the same. He further claimed that maximum toppers in question who have huge marks variation have some connections i.e. either they belong to the same library or they are in relations (brothers, sisters and close relatives).

The gathered aspirants together demanded for a fair enquiry by professional investigation agency. They said this is similar to a scam that happened in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. They further demanded that few agents and touts whose names are viral on social media must be taken into custody for questioning and their phone call details, WhatsApp details, locations of those days near exam date and their accounts must be investigated. They appeal to the newly appointed Chairman of JKSSB to handover inquiry into this to professional agency.