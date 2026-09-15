JKSS honours meritorious students, sportspersons

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: In order to honour meritorious students and outstanding sportspersons for their achievements in the fields of education and sports, a felicitation programme organized by the All J&K Sain Samaj (JKSS) was held here today.

A special honour was accorded to Rakesh Kumar, an outstanding player of the Powerlifting Association of J&K, for his remarkable sporting achievement.

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Rakesh Kumar recently won a Gold Medal at an international powerlifting championship held in Pokhara, Nepal, bringing laurels to Jammu and Kashmir at the international level.

On the occasion, president of All JKSS, Kewal Krishan Fotra, along with General Secretary Ashok Jagotra and other members of the organisation, felicitated Rakesh Kumar and other achievers.

The dignitaries presented mementoes to the meritorious students and sportspersons in recognition of their accomplishments.

The members of Sain Samaj appreciated the achievers for their commitment, perseverance and excellence and said that such accomplishments serve as an inspiration for other youngsters to pursue their goals with determination.

They expressed hope that the honourees would continue to excel in their respective fields and bring further distinction to Jammu and Kashmir.

The programme concluded with appreciation for the achievers and a commitment by the organisation to continue encouraging talent in education, sports and other fields.