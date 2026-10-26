JKSET/LASET-2026 Exam conducted in Jammu province

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 25: The Jammu and Kashmir State Eligibility Test (JKSET/LASET-2026), to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, was successfully conducted today.

The examination covered 41 subjects, with total number of 16,821 registered candidates across various centers of J&K and Ladakh. Out of 8,347 candidates registered at various examination centres across Jammu province, 6,340 appeared for this examination held today.

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Prof Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu has appreciated the dedicated efforts of all the team members of the JKSET Agency for the smooth & fair conduct of this large-scale examination.

The Central Flying Squad, headed by Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Dean Research Studies along with senior University officials, Dean Planning & Development, Registrar, Finance Officer, Dean Students Welfare, Director, DIQA and Director, CDC visited several examination centres during the conduct of the test. The team expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made for the examination and appreciated the coordination among the officials and staff, adherence to prescribed examination protocols, and the cooperation extended by the candidates.

"In Jammu province, examination was conducted at 22 examination centres strategically located across Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, Udhampur and Bhaderwah to ensure accessibility and convenience for the candidates," said Prof Pankaj K Srivastava, Coordinator, JKSET/ LASET, Jammu Centre.