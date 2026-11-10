JKSC Secretary inspects sports facilities

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Tazayun Mukhtar, inspected various sports facilities in Jammu, including Shastri Nagar Playfield, Indoor Stadium Bhagwati Nagar and MA Stadium, to review infrastructure and ongoing developmental works.A major focus of the visit was the long-pending issue of lodging and boarding facilities for trainees of the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) Fencing Centre at MA Stadium.

During her inspection of the STC hostel premises at MA Stadium, the Secretary reviewed the existing residential arrangements and cleanliness standards. She directed the concerned officials to ensure a healthy and comfortable living environment for the trainees.

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Addressing the accommodation issue, Mukhtar instructed the Construction Division (Jammu) to examine the matter on priority and make the facility operational. She also identified specific rooms for setting up residential accommodation for the KISCE fencing trainees and stressed that the arrangements should be made functional at the earliest to facilitate the players.

Earlier, she inspected the facilities at Shastri Nagar Playfield and Indoor Stadium Bhagwati Nagar and sought feedback from officials regarding the required improvements and upgrades.

Emphasising timely execution of developmental works, she stressed regular monitoring, adherence to quality standards and optimum utilisation of the available sports infrastructure.

The Secretary reiterated that the J&K Sports Council is committed to strengthening support systems for athletes through quality training, coaching and residential facilities to nurture local talent and help sportspersons from Jammu and Kashmir excel at national and international levels.