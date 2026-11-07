JKSC Secretary inspects facilities at MA Stadium

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Tazayun Mukhtar, today inspected various sports facilities at MA Stadium and Indoor Sports Complex, Jammu, to review infrastructure and training activities.

During the visit, she inspected the Swimming Pool, Skating Rink, Judo Hall and Table Tennis Hall at MA Stadium, besides the Gymnastics Centre, Fencing Hall and Wushu Hall at the Indoor Sports Complex.

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She interacted with athletes undergoing training, witnessed demonstrations of their skills and appreciated their dedication and discipline. She also lauded the coaches for their efforts in nurturing sporting talent.

The Secretary also interacted with parents of athletes and listened to their suggestions and grievances regarding facilities and training arrangements. She assured them that genuine concerns would be addressed on priority.

Emphasising the need to upgrade and maintain sports infrastructure, she directed the Construction Division, Jammu, to ensure timely completion of pending works and expedite ongoing projects without compromising on quality. She stressed that quality facilities and a supportive training environment were essential for athletes to excel at national and international levels.