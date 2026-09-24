JKSC conducts UT-level trials for Sub-Junior Football

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 23: The Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC) today conducted UT-level trials for Sub-Junior Boys (Football) at the TRC Synthetic Football Turf, Srinagar, to finalize the J&K team for the National Football Championship 2026.

Promising young footballers from across the Union Territory participated to showcase their talent. An expert selection panel meticulously evaluated players on technical proficiency, game awareness, and overall fitness, with assessments supported by the accompanying physiotherapy team.

Advertisement

Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Tazayun Mukhtar Kawos, was also present during the proceedings. The Sports Council reiterated its dedication towards discovering and nurturing grassroot sporting talent across Jammu and Kashmir, maintaining a transparent, merit-driven selection process anchored in the values of fair competition.