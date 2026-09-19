JKSAC to stage dharna at Jantar Mantar on Sept 22

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: A 50-member delegation of 1947 displaced persons (DPs) from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), representing different parts of Jammu province, will proceed to New Delhi to stage a dharna at Jantar Mantar on September 22 under the banner of the Jammu Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee (JKSAC).

The delegation will highlight the long-pending rehabilitation issues of the displaced persons and seek their comprehensive settlement. It will also meet and apprise national political leaders of continuing injustice faced by the DP community in matters related to rehabilitation.

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The JKSAC has also sought constitution of a sub-cabinet committee headed by a senior Union Cabinet Minister, comprising the concerned Minister from the J&K Government, along with representatives of JKSAC and other sister organisations. The committee, according to the organisation, should take up the issues with the Central Government and pursue acceptance and implementation of JPC on Home Affairs Report No. 183, which the JKSAC considers a viable roadmap for settlement of the displaced persons until PoJK is liberated and their losses are registered.

Addressing media persons, JKSAC president Gurdev Singh, along with other senior members Capt Puran Singh Chib, Tarlok Singh Tara, VK Sudan, Tarsem Singh Chib, Rajesh Khajuria and Harpreet Singh said the organisation had consistently pursued the issues of displaced persons through peaceful and democratic means for several decades.

Singh said the recently concluded year-long signature campaign reflected the collective aspirations and concerns of the displaced persons. He said the signatures had been compiled in the form of a book, which the delegation proposes to submit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during proposed meetings in New Delhi on September 21. He said the request regarding the proposed meetings had already been communicated. During the proposed interaction, the delegation would submit a detailed memorandum titled "Hamari Awaaz Suno", highlighting the long-standing concerns of 1947 PoJK displaced persons.

These demands include one-time ex-gratia relief of Rs 30 lakh until PoJK is liberated, registration of their claims, de-freezing of their constitutional share of Assembly seats, and reservation/issuance of ST-2 category certificates to DP wards within and outside J&K, besides other components referred to in JPC Report No. 183.

The JKSAC made an appeal to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to treat the issues of the displaced persons as a matter of national responsibility and humanitarian justice.