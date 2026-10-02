JKSAC takes PoJK displaced persons’ cause to Delhi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: The Jammu Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee (JKSAC) president, Gurdev Singh today said that Committee has strongly projected the cause of PoJK DPs during recent visit to New Delhi.

Talking to media-persons Gurdev Singh said a JKSAC delegation had travelled to the national capital to organise a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, for which the requisite communication regarding the programme had already been made. However, upon reaching New Delhi, the delegation was informed that Section 144 had been imposed at Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas, because of which the proposed protest could not be held as planned.

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Singh said that despite the development, the delegation decided not to allow the Delhi visit to become merely a cancelled protest programme. Instead, the JKSAC pursued its broader objective of placing the long-pending issues of PoJK displaced persons before the national leadership and concerned authorities. He said the JKSAC had separately written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the President of India, seeking appointments with them and submit its detailed memorandum. But no meeting with them could be convened.

Then he personally managed to submit a book containing the signatures of over one lakh PoJK displaced persons in support of their long-pending demands at the offices of the Union Home Minister and the President of India. Describing the signature book as a significant democratic representation of the displaced community, he said the signatures reflected the collective aspirations of a large number of families who have been seeking a comprehensive resolution of their issues for decades.

The JKSAC delegation succeeded in securing a meeting with BJP National spokesperson and Rajya Sabha Member Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi and submitted its memorandum. They also met Naveen Sinha, Coordinator at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, and projected long-pending issues of PoJK displaced persons.

Singh said Surjit Singh Azad has been nominated as JKSAC Coordinator for New Delhi. Azad would facilitate the JKSAC’s efforts for pursuing the cause of PoJK displaced persons in the national capital.