JKSAC submits memo to Trivedi, seeks settlement of PoJK DPs

Excelsior Correspondent

New Delhi, Sept 21: A delegation of the Jammu Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee (JKSAC), led by its president Gurdev Singh, today called on BJP National spokesperson and Rajya Sabha Member Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi and submitted its detailed "Hamari Awaaz Suno" memorandum, seeking a comprehensive, permanent and time-bound settlement of the long-pending issues of the 1947 displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The memorandum was also submitted to other BJP office-bearers in New Delhi, drawing attention to what JKSAC described as the unresolved grievances of approximately 1.3 million members of the displaced community, who, according to the Committee, have continued to await comprehensive justice, rehabilitation and recognition for the loss of their ancestral homes, properties, livelihoods and social security following the events of 1947.

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The JKSAC delegation placed before the BJP leadership a detailed account of the issues confronting the displaced community, stressing that more than seven decades after displacement, several fundamental matters relating to compensation, property claims, rehabilitation, land allotment, employment, reservation, proprietary rights and political representation remain unresolved.

A major demand raised in the memorandum was comprehensive registration of property claims relating to properties left behind in PoJK. JKSAC maintained that genuine claims of displaced families should be formally recorded and recognised through a transparent mechanism, enabling the Government to ascertain the extent of the losses suffered by affected families and formulate an appropriate settlement.

The Committee also sought one-time compensation for movable and immovable properties left behind by displaced families, including families which, according to JKSAC, were excluded from earlier registration. It also sought compensation for deficiencies in land allotment and reimbursement, with appropriate interest, of the amount deducted from the earlier ex-gratia assistance towards the cost of land.

Another significant demand concerned employment and reservation for the wards of eligible PoJK displaced persons, besides extension of ST-2 status/certificates to all eligible PoJK displaced persons residing anywhere in Jammu province.

They further demanded constitution of a high-level Cabinet Sub-Committee of the Government of India, to examine the entire spectrum of unresolved issues, including property claims, compensation, land-allotment deficiencies, proprietary rights, rehabilitation records, employment and reservation, ST-2 status, political representation and other pending settlement matters, and submit a comprehensive and time-bound settlement plan.