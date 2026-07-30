JKSAC demands probe into misappropriation of evacuee land

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee (JKSAC), an organisation advocating for the rights and rehabilitation of the 1947 Displaced Persons (DPs) from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) since 1967, has reiterated its demand for the constitution of a high-level committee of revenue experts to investigate the alleged misappropriation of lakhs of kanals of evacuee land left behind by those who migrated to areas of the erstwhile princely state that are now under Pakistan's illegal occupation during the 1947 turmoil.

In a statement JKSAC president Gurdev Singh expressed serious concern over what he described as the continued failure of successive Governments in Jammu and Kashmir to examine the alleged illegal occupation and misappropriation of evacuee land that was originally intended for the rehabilitation of displaced families from PoJK. He said the Committee has repeatedly urged successive Governments to appoint a panel of revenue experts to ascertain the actual status of the evacuee land and identify the extent of alleged encroachments and irregular allotments.

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Singh said that the evacuee land was initially proposed to be allotted to the 1947 displaced families, but later Government changed the order of priority by giving first preference to tillers, second to local residents and third to the 1947 displaced persons from PoJK.

He said the process of land allotment to displaced families commenced only in 1953, following the constitution of a Joint Rehabilitation Board headed by General Tara Singh Bal, with representatives of the then State Government. Quoting official records, Singh said that a total of 15,26,817 kanals and 14 marlas of evacuee land had been left behind by those who migrated during the partition. Of this, around 6,11,122 kanals were allotted to displaced persons in Jammu province, while nearly 46,000 kanals, as mentioned in the Wadhwa Commission Report, were allotted to West Pakistan refugees settled in Jammu province.

Referring to the J&K Administration of Evacuee Property Act (Samvat 2006), Gurdev Singh said that Section 6 of the Act makes it mandatory for the Custodian to periodically notify, through the Government Gazette or other prescribed means, details of all evacuee properties, including land and structures vested in the department. He alleged that the Custodian Department has never issued such comprehensive notifications.

JKSAC president further stated that as per Government records, 22,719 displaced families were allotted land under the prescribed rehabilitation scale. However, nearly 8,000 families received land substantially below the prescribed entitlement and have since been demanding allotment of the deficient area.

He urged the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to constitute a high-powered committee of revenue experts to conduct an inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of lakhs of kanals of evacuee land and recommend measures for its retrieval and equitable allotment to eligible 1947 displaced families from PoJK.