Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 22: The J&K Students Association (JKSA) today sought a CBI investigation into the alleged organised cheating racket in the Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) recruitment examination held on November 15, demanding postponement of the upcoming JKPSI and Police Constable examinations until an impartial probe establishes the extent of the alleged malpractice.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Association sought his intervention for an independent, time-bound investigation and a comprehensive institutional review of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

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The Association alleged that the racket involved transmitting examination questions to individuals outside examination centres, obtaining answers and relaying them to selected candidates through sophisticated electronic communication devices.

Appreciating the intervention of J&K Police in uncovering the alleged racket, JKSA National Convenor Nasir Khuehami said the incident must be viewed against the backdrop of recurring recruitment irregularities in J&K since 2020.

He recalled the cancellation of the 2022 Police Sub-Inspector examination following paper-leak allegations, which led to a CBI chargesheet against 24 accused.

The March 2022 FAA examination also faced allegations of paper leakage and selection irregularities, prompting a CBI case against 20 accused, he said.

He noted that the Junior Engineer recruitment process had similarly faced questions over the selection of an examination agency previously accused of malpractice.

Khuehami said repeated scandals and investigations had failed to restore public confidence, raising concerns about a possible network involving intermediaries, examination facilitators and individuals within the recruitment machinery.

The Association sought preservation of CCTV footage, examination records, recovered electronic devices, call detail records, digital evidence and financial transactions to prevent possible tampering.

It also demanded a detailed explanation from JKSSB regarding the arrests, recovery of electronic devices and security lapses.

Questioning the Board's credibility, JKSA called for a comprehensive review and suggested replacing it with an independent, professionally managed recruitment agency if it failed to restore public confidence.

It also sought disclosure of previous investigation findings wherever legally permissible and strict action against those found responsible.