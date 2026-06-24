J&K’s Waste Crisis

Year after year, the NGT raises red flags. Year after year, affidavits are filed, deadlines are announced, and promises are renewed. Yet, on the ground, the rivers of Jammu and the wetlands of Kashmir continue to bear the burden of a Union Territory that has treated waste management as an afterthought rather than a civic imperative. What J&K faces today is not an administrative inconvenience - it is a full-blown environmental and public health emergency. Jammu and Kashmir generates approximately 1,557 tonnes of municipal solid waste every single day. Of this, only 1,027 tonnes are processed, leaving a daily gap of nearly 530 tonnes unaccounted for scientifically. Across the UT, 1.816 million tonnes of legacy waste fester across 101 dumpsites in 49 urban local bodies - sites that leach toxins into the soil and groundwater, breed disease vectors, and blight the lives of communities condemned to live in their shadow. Even more alarming, 21 urban local bodies still lack basic waste-processing facilities. These are not statistics from a decade ago. This is the reality of the present.

What makes the crisis particularly indefensible is that even J&K's two capital cities - Jammu and Srinagar - are failing to meet the mark. Srinagar, generating nearly 550 tonnes of waste per day, and Jammu, contributing approximately 380 tonnes, remain far from achieving scientific disposal of the waste they generate. JMC's delayed plans to address the Kot Bhalwal dumpsite are commendable in principle, but they are insufficient and come too late. Tenders are floated, works are allotted, and MOUs are signed-yet the garbage keeps piling up, and communities keep suffering.

The sewage crisis is, if anything, worse. J&K generates approximately 445.6 million litres of sewage per day, against a treatment capacity of only 229 million litres - and even that installed capacity is utilised at barely 60 per cent. The consequence is starkly visible: untreated wastewater flows directly into the Tawi, the Jhelum, the Chenab, the Lidder, and lakes that sustain the region's ecology and its people. In Jammu, the absence of functional sewage treatment plants means the Tawi remains a receiving drain for the city's effluents. Even where STPs are operational, faecal coliform levels at their outlets remain unacceptably high, rendering the entire investment of public money questionable. Spending hundreds of crores on smart city projects in Srinagar and Jammu while neglecting the most fundamental infrastructure of civic life is not development - it is spectacle.

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Waste, when managed intelligently, is not a burden but a resource. Wet waste yields compost; dry waste yields refuse-derived fuel and recyclable materials. Yet J&K, despite generating significant quantities of RDF, lacks a single dedicated processing plant within its borders. Combustible material is shipped to Delhi, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Jabalpur for processing - an extraordinary admission of institutional failure.

The ecological implications reach beyond Jammu and Srinagar. Water quality monitoring across 88 wetlands reveals that more than 80 per cent fail to meet prescribed standards. In Dal Lake, none of the 21 monitored sites meets biochemical oxygen demand norms. Faecal contamination signals continuous inflow of untreated sewage. These are not isolated aberrations. Wetlands recharge the aquifers that supply piped drinking water to towns and villages. Polluted wetlands today mean compromised groundwater tomorrow.

The UEED, the nodal agency for sewage and drainage across the entire UT, is reportedly short of officers to manage its mandate. Additionally, no official is held accountable for missed deadlines. No agency faces consequences for persistent non-compliance. The culture of piecemeal, sporadic effort - a project here, a tender there - has produced exactly the crisis visible today. This cannot continue. J&K must now treat waste management on a war footing. Every urban local body must be required to submit a time-bound vision plan for waste processing and sewage treatment, backed by adequate funds and subject to independent monthly monitoring. STPs must be made operational. Legacy waste sites must be scientifically remediated. RDF processing capacity must be built within J&K itself. The NGT has sounded the alarm repeatedly.

Civil society has documented the damage. Science has quantified the risk. What remains is the will to act - decisively, accountably, and without further delay. J&K cannot afford to remain a mute spectator to its own unfolding environmental catastrophe.