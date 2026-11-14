J&K’s special status NC’s legacy, close to people’s hearts: Farooq

*Ready to make any sacrifice for restoration

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: Claiming that National Conference and its leadership was ready to make any sacrifice for the restoration of special status to the Jammu and Kashmir, former Chief Minister and party president, Dr Farooq Abdullah today said that the restoration of the constitutional and democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir remains the party's foremost priority. He called upon people from all three regions of Jammu and Kashmir to extend their full support and cooperation in this struggle.

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He stressed that the restoration of statehood is an urgent necessity, saying that it would provide considerable relief to the people and enable an elected government to function without hindrance and take effective decisions in the public interest.

Dr Abdullah made these remarks while interacting with public delegations from different areas, prominent citizens, representatives of traders' associations, party functionaries, workers and leaders at his residence in Jammu.

He said that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is the legacy of the National Conference and remains very close to the hearts of its people. He asserted that the struggle for its restoration would continue and that his party and leadership was always prepared to make any sacrifice for this cause.

Former Chief Minister said that the National Conference is not merely a political party seeking public support to secure power. "Since its inception, the party has played a guiding role in society, working towards the eradication of social evils and the promotion of humanity, unity and justice. The party has made immense sacrifices for the protection of the fundamental human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Farooq asserted that the National Conference would not hesitate to adopt every peaceful and democratic means to restore the rights taken away from the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "We have never changed our position in the face of intimidation or pressure in the past, nor will we do so in the future if it means compromising the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he asserted.

He expressed hope that statehood would be restored to Jammu and Kashmir without further delay, enabling the government to serve the people more effectively. He said that the formation of an elected government has brought relief to people at the grassroots level and that they are beginning to feel a positive change.