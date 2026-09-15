SRINAGAR, Sept 15: In a landmark moment for sports in Jammu & Kashmir, fencers Shriya Gupta and Vishal Thapar have been selected to represent India at the 20th Asian Games, to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in 2026.

The duo become the first Sabre fencers from J&K to earn selection to the Asian Games. Shriya will compete in the Women's Sabre Individual and Team events, while Vishal will represent India in the Men's Sabre Team event.

Ahead of their departure, Tazayun Mukhtar Kawos, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, met with the two athletes to wish them well and see them off.

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Speaking after the meeting, Tazayun said, "Meeting Shriya and Vishal before they leave for Japan was a proud moment for all of us at the Sports Council. What they've achieved, becoming the first Sabre fencers from J&K to reach the Asian Games, is the result of years of discipline and hard work. The whole J&K is behind them, and we can't wait to see them compete on that stage and bring laurels to the country."