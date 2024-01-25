J&K’s Para Cricketer Amir to become Brand Ambassador of Aryans Group

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 24: Differently-abled cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir, Amir Hussain Lone, a 34-year-old will be appointed as Brand Ambassador of Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh.

“I am really happy to be a part of Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh which is also known as Mini Kashmir of Punjab” Amir said while addressing a press conference. Amir is the captain of Para Cricket Team of J&K.

Appreciating Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group for inviting him to Aryans. He said that out of the 3500 students here, more than 2000 Kashmiri students studying in Aryans in various courses are from the Valley. He showed his happiness that Aryans is the only campus outside Kashmir having majority of Kashmiri students.

Amir Hussain Lone grabbed the headlines after industrialist Gautam Adani praised him for his spirit of never giving up even in adverse conditions. The chairman of the Adani Group also assured Lone of providing “every possible support” in his unique journey. Earlier, ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised Lone’s “love and dedication” to the sport and expressed his desire to meet him and get a jersey imprinted with his name.