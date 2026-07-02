Jammu, Jul 2: The Kishtwar district administration on Thursday issued a weather advisory of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, flash floods and landslides till Sunday in the region, urging people, particularly those living near riverbanks, to remain cautious and avoid vulnerable areas.

According to the advisory issued by the Office of the Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, the area is likely to witness generally cloudy weather accompanied by spells of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms at many places, with a few areas experiencing heavy rainfall, brief intense showers and gusty winds.

The administration warned that prevailing weather conditions could trigger flash floods, landslides and mudslides in vulnerable locations.

Residents, especially those living near water bodies, streams and nallahs, have been advised to stay away from such areas and take all necessary precautions until weather conditions improve, the advisory said.

The district administration has directed all line departments, including Revenue, Public Works Department, Mechanical Engineering, Power, Jal Shakti, Health and Medical Education, Irrigation and Flood Control, NHIDCL and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), to remain on high alert.

According to the advisory, the field staff have been instructed to stay active and be prepared to provide immediate assistance wherever required. All tehsildars have also been directed to report any loss of life or damage to property.

The administration said the District Control Room at the Deputy Commissioner's Office is functioning round-the-clock to respond to emergencies and provide necessary assistance.

Emergency helpline numbers have also been issued for the public to seek help.