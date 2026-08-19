J&K's Issues Will Be Resolved By N Delhi, Not Washington: Omar Abdullah
Ahead of the visit of United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday, said the Jammu and Kashmir's issues have to be resolved by New Delhi and not Washington, asserting that he would not...
Ahead of the visit of United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday, said the Jammu and Kashmir's issues have to be resolved by New Delhi and not Washington, asserting that he would not complain to a foreign diplomat about the union territory's problem
Advertisement
Advertisement