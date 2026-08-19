Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / J&K's Issues Will Be Resolved By N Delhi, Not Washington: Omar Abdullah

J&K's Issues Will Be Resolved By N Delhi, Not Washington: Omar Abdullah

Ahead of the visit of United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday, said the Jammu and Kashmir's issues have to be resolved by New Delhi and not Washington, asserting that he would not...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
12:33 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

Ahead of the visit of United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday, said the Jammu and Kashmir's issues have to be resolved by New Delhi and not Washington, asserting that he would not complain to a foreign diplomat about the union territory's problem

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra