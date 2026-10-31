J&K’s Eight-Year Journey Marked By Development, Peace And Progress: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir’s eight-year journey as a Union Territory had been marked by development, peace and progress, as he extended greetings to the people on the occasion of UT Foundation Day.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at SKICC in Srinagar, LG Sinha said the entire country is celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as National Unity Day with enthusiasm.

He said the occasion is also being celebrated with great enthusiasm across all districts of Jammu and Kashmir. “Today is the eighth Foundation Day of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The journey over the past eight years has been marked by development, peace and progress,” he said.

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The Lieutenant Governor extended his greetings to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the UT Foundation Day. (KNO)