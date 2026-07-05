J&K’s Cinematic Revival

The announcement of the first International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir, slated for September 2026 in Srinagar, is more than a cultural event on the calendar - it is a statement of intent. That Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is personally reviewing preparations, down to branding, digital outreach and international participation, signals that this is not being treated as a ceremonial gesture but as a serious economic and cultural undertaking. That weight from the top matters.

There is a certain poetic justice to this moment. Long before 1989, before the valley became synonymous with conflict rather than romance, Kashmir was Bollywood's first love. Its meadows and lakes were the backdrop of choice for some of Hindi cinema's most enduring hits - Arzoo, Kashmir Ki Kali, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Junglee, Roti - a list too long to exhaust. Even the horror genre found its iconic home here, with Jaani Dushman shot at the Chenani Fort. For a generation of filmgoers, Kashmir was not a filming location; it was a character in the story itself.

Terrorism changed that. For three decades, filmmakers looked elsewhere - to Switzerland, to New Zealand, and to wherever the camera could roll without fear. But circumstances have shifted. Security concerns, once the single biggest deterrent, are no longer the obstacle they were. What remains is a logistics problem, and logistics can be solved. Improved road, rail and air connectivity have

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opened up areas once considered inaccessible, giving filmmakers a far wider canvas to work with than earlier generations ever had. This is where the real opportunity lies. A single movie sequence once turned Pahalgam's Betaab Valley into a permanent tourist landmark - proof that cinema doesn't just document a place, it manufactures pilgrimage. If Jammu & Kashmir can identify and promote its unexplored corners to filmmakers today, it is, in effect, seeding tomorrow's tourist economy. The Government's ambition to push tourism to 15 per cent of GDP is not far-fetched when one considers that a single film shoot can generate hundreds of jobs - for drivers, caterers, junior artists, technicians and local guides alike.

What filmmakers need now is simple: streamlined permissions and access to equipment. The scenery was never in question - Jammu & Kashmir has always had what no studio can replicate. The ball has been set rolling. If the festival delivers on its promise, September 2026 could mark the reopening of a new chapter of Jammu and Kashmir.