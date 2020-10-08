JKRTC workers protest, demand 4 months’ salary

* 2 months wages being released shortly: MD

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Oct 8: The employees and workers of Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) held strong protest demonstration at Jammu and Srinagar, demanding release of their four months’ wages.

In Jammu, the protest demonstration led by Provincial president, Paramjit Singh was held at Press Club, near Dogra Chowk while in Srinagar, the workers staged massive protest at Press Colony led by its chairman Wajahat Hussain. The workers and employees under the banner of UT of J&K/ Ladakh Road Transport Corporation are struggling for the release of their pending salary of last four months. The hapless Corporation workers and their families are facing starvation. Click here to watch video

The protesting workers were shouting slogans against Lt Governor’s Administration, Chief Secretary and Managing Director of the Corporation. Mehmood Riaz, chief spokesman of the Union said that they had given several representations to the Management of the JKRTC and also held protests on Sept 2 and Sept 29 but management did nothing. Then they had given time to the management up to Oct 7, but again no outcome was witnessed.

Wajahat Hussain Chairman of the Union said that today massive protests at Srinagar and Jammu were held by the 1950 workers and employees of the Corporation in support of their demands including release of four months’ wages, regularisation of nearly 370 consolidated workers who have completed 8 years service, clearance of SRO-43 cases, conduct of DPC of all cadres, release of long pending trip money to crew, resolve EPF issue and all pending benefits to the retired employees.

Union Chairman declared that on October 10, all the ministerial staff of the JKRTC would observe pen down strike, the technical staff will observe tool down strike on October 12 while all the employees of the Corporation will observe strike/ protest on October 15. If the Management failed to solve their issues, Union would further intensify the agitation and come out on the roads and go for indefinite strike, he added.

He said Rs 63 cr of JKRTC is lying with the CAPD, Disaster Management Deptt, several DCs and others departments. The staff performed duty as COVID warriors during last seven months but unfortunately, they are being denied their hard earned wages.

Managing Director, JKRTC, Angrez Singh Rana when contacted said that due to deficit post August 2019 developments, the Corporation failed to pay salaries of the workers in time. He said Rs 14 cr amount on account of carrying patients and others during COVID from Lakhanpur and other areas are pending with the Disaster Management authorities and moreover, Rs 7.5 crore amount of budgetary support is going to be released by Govt soon. He claimed that employees would get at least 2 months wages shortly. The matter has already been taken up with the higher authorities, Rana said.