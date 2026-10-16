JKRTC General Manager suspended over procurement lapses

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has placed Parvaz Abdullah, General Manager (Purchases & Stores), Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC), under suspension with immediate effect.

According to Government Order No. 91-JK(TR) of 2026 issued by the Transport Department, the decision follows serious concerns over the maintenance of tendering and procurement records related to DEF.

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The Government noted that the records relating to the tendering/procurement process were reportedly not maintained in a systematic and readily traceable manner raising serious concerns regarding the discharge of official duties, accountability, and the proper maintenance and custody of official records.

The competent authority has viewed the matter seriously and decided to initiate formal departmental proceedings to ascertain the facts, fix responsibility, and examine the role of the officials concerned.

Pending an enquiry into the alleged misconduct and dereliction of duties, Parvaz Abdullah has been attached to the Office of the Managing Director, JKRTC, until further orders.

Pertinent to mention that an earlier order (No. 376-JKRTC of 2026 dated 08.10.2026) had already withdrawn the charge of Purchases & Stores from him due to observed lapses.