JKRERA Portal gets ‘GIS Project Tracker’ and ‘Unregistered Projects Report’ features

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: In a major move to boost transparency and protect the homebuyers, the Jammu and Kashmir Real Estate Regulatory Authority (JKRERA) has upgraded its official web portal with two new citizen-centric features: an interactive GIS mapping tool and an online facility to report unregistered projects.

These digital interventions aim to give the public easy access to verified property data while actively curbing unauthorized real estate developments across the Union Territory.

Advertisement

The newly integrated Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping tool allows the general public to visually locate the real estate developments. Through this interactive map, citizens can easily check the real-time status of projects, including the details of all developments currently registered with JKRERA, as well as those whose applications are under process. To access the map, users simply need to visit the official JKRERA homepage and click on the “View on the Map” option.

In tandem with this, to eliminate unauthorized layouts and illegal real estate constructions, JKRERA has introduced a "Report Unregistered Project" feature. This tool empowers the public to lodge direct complaints against any unregistered real estate project being developed in their vicinity.

The cotizens can file a complaint by navigating to the JKRERA homepage and clicking on the "Report Unregistered Project" option located in the top menu bar. To initiate regulatory action, the complainant is required to fill in the project details and upload photographs of the site as evidence.

The Authority has urged the citizens to utilize these digital tools to verify project credentials before investing their hard-earned money. It also impressed upon them to actively report violations to ensure a transparent, secure real estate sector in Jammu & Kashmir.