JKPSA alleges harassment by Govt in granting affiliation to Pvt schools

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: A meeting of private schools, held under the chairmanship of Kamal Gupta, Chairman of J&K Private Schools Association, discussed various issues pertaining to the several “unethical” directives issued by the School Education Department to grant affiliation / recognition.

General Secretary of the association Satpaul Mansotra highlighted the sufferings of small private schools because of unjustified and discriminatory rules laid by the Government for the governing of private schools of J&K.

Advertisement

Members alleged that most of the departments which have been authorized by the Government to provide NOCs needed for recognition/affiliation have adopted delay tactics for the reasons best known to them.

President of the association, Ajay Gupta said that on the one hand the joint portal which has been devised by the School Education Department & JKBOSE to upload inspection files is non functional for more than four months and on the other hand JKBOSE has notified the last date to upload the inspection fee along with all essential NOCs by or before June 30, 2026 on online mode. “This is nothing but only a conspiracy hatched by the JKBOSE and Government to loot the private schools by imposing hefty late fees on all those private schools which will apply after June 30, 2026,” he said and appealed to the members to revolt against this corrupt system until and unless School Education Department provides services on online mode for granting NOCs needed for the registration / renewal of Private schools (JKBOSE/ CBSE/ ICSE) under J&K Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA).

Members demanded immediate restoration of the joint portal, extension in the dates without late fee to upload the renewal/ affiliation files. They also demanded immediate nomination/ appointment of the Chairperson Fixation and Regulation Committee.

Those who attended the meeting included Deepak Handa, Ajay Singh, Siddheshwar Sadotra, Dr Madan Mohan, Gaurav Charak, Sanjeev Luthra, Kiran Raina, Lal Chand Gandotra, Rajni Sharma, Anjana Rani, Vijay Sharma, Pardeepak Sambyal, Rachhpal Singh, Ram Parkash Sharma, Rajesh Modi, Vishal Gupta, Pankaj Kerni, Jatinder Heera, Ashwani Khajuria, Parshotam Bhardwaj, Manoj Sharma, Anil Sharma, Bhanu Pratap, Bodhraj, Rakesh Kumar, Shabir Ahmed, Satyapal Khajuria, Vikram Handa, Gurbaksh Singh, Jugal Kishore, Vishal Singh, Surinder Kumar, Danish Kapahi Rajat Kesar and others.