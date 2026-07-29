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Home / Latest News / JKPS Officer Shailender Singh Promoted To Super Time Scale-I

JKPS Officer Shailender Singh Promoted To Super Time Scale-I

JAMMU, Jul 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has promoted JKPS officer and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailender Singh to the grade of Super Time Scale-I (Level 13A in the Pay Matrix) with immediate effect. ...

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Daily Excelsior
05:33 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Jul 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has promoted JKPS officer and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailender Singh to the grade of Super Time Scale-I (Level 13A in the Pay Matrix) with immediate effect.

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