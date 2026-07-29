JKPS Officer Shailender Singh Promoted To Super Time Scale-I
JAMMU, Jul 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has promoted JKPS officer and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailender Singh to the grade of Super Time Scale-I (Level 13A in the Pay Matrix) with immediate effect. ...
JAMMU, Jul 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has promoted JKPS officer and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailender Singh to the grade of Super Time Scale-I (Level 13A in the Pay Matrix) with immediate effect.
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