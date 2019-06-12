JKP’s Martyrs Memorial Friendship Tournament gets underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: Under the directions of Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh and ADGP (Armed), SJM Gillani, 1st Martyrs Memorial Friendship Tournament in the disciplines of Volleyball, Basketball and Handball got underway at Gulshan ground/District Police Lines ground, here today.

The main motive of the tournament is to pay tributes to the martyrs of J&K Police, Army and Para Military Forces, besides building better coordination between J&K Police and Army Forces.

Fifteen teams across Jammu region are taking part in the tournament, which include the teams from Army and Sports Authority of India.

In today’s matches, Jammu District defeated Katra Ballers by 22 points in Basketball, while JKP got the better of Bahu Fort Club by 6 goals (20-14) in Handball and in Volleyball, J&K Police trounced Pallanwalla by (2-0) sets and 4 Raj Rifle outplayed KP Club by (2-0) sets.