JKPF demands probe into presence of banned book in JU Pol Science Library

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: The Jammu Kashmir People's Forum (JKPF) has raised serious concerns over the presence of the banned book Personalities and Legends of Jammu & Kashmir in the library of the Department of Political Science at Jammu University, despite the Union Territory Government having prohibited the publication.

The Forum has demanded immediate action against the officials of Jammu University responsible for this lapse.

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The issue was raised by JKPF President Advocate Raghu Mehta during a press conference held here today. Forum Trustee Advocate Vikas Sharma and Dr Deepak Kapoor were also present on the occasion.

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Advocate Raghu Mehta stated that the J&K Government has banned the book because it glorifies individuals associated with terrorism, separatism, and anti-India activities, but it is extremely disturbing that the same book is available in the library of the Department of Political Science at Jammu University under Accession No. DL-477237.

He demanded an immediate explanation from the university administration regarding the presence of the banned publication in its library. He emphasized that Jammu University is a premier public institution funded by taxpayers' money and has a responsibility to uphold constitutional values, national unity, and academic excellence.

Advocate Raghu Mehta said that the Jammu Kashmir People's Forum demands an immediate inquiry into how such a banned and controversial book became part of the Department of Political Science's library collection. He also demanded the suspension of the Head of the Department of Political Science at Jammu University. He questioned how the book continues to remain in the department's library despite being officially banned by the Jammu and Kashmir Government.

He further demanded that the professor who recommended the book be identified and suspended until intelligence agencies complete a verification of his credentials and background.