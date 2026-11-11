JKPCC tightens control over party statements

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 10: The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has centralised its media communication, restricting who can speak on behalf of the party and directing that all media requests be routed through its Srinagar headquarters for approval.

Under the new guidelines, only designated senior leaders will be authorised to speak on broader political issues, party policy and organisational decisions, while district-level functionaries have been asked to restrict their media interactions to matters concerning their respective districts.

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In a circular, the party said the JKPCC president, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, chief whip and the in-charge of its Srinagar headquarters, besides other specifically designated persons, would be authorised to represent the party on policy matters, political developments, organisational decisions and broader issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

The circular was issued following a meeting of District Congress Committee presidents of Kashmir Province, chaired by JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra.

It specifically directs district Congress presidents and district spokespersons to confine their public statements and media interactions to local issues and developments.

They have been barred from commenting on broader political or policy matters or presenting their views as the official position of the party.

The party has also made it mandatory for all requests from media houses and journalists seeking interviews, statements, reactions, briefings or clarifications to be routed through the PCC headquarters in Srinagar for consideration and approval.

The circular further cautions party functionaries against independently issuing political statements, reacting to sensitive matters or communicating the party's official position on policy issues, political developments and organisational decisions without prior authorisation.

Warning of action against violations, it states that any unauthorised statement or media interaction would be treated as a serious breach of organisational discipline and could invite disciplinary action by the competent authority.

Issued by Syed Suhail Bukhari, Coordinator, Media and Communications (Kashmir), the circular says the guidelines are intended to ensure uniformity, coordination, discipline and consistency in the party's public communication.

All District Congress Committee presidents have been asked to circulate the instructions among office-bearers and functionaries in their respective districts and ensure strict compliance.