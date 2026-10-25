JKPCC reviews preparation for mega Delhi rally on Nov 1

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24+: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra today chaired a preparatory meeting at PCC office, Shaheedi Chowk Jammu for the participation in the mega rally of INDIA Bloc scheduled to be held on Nov Ist at Ramleela Maidan, New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders of the party including working president Raman Bhalla, former ministers-- Ch Lal Singh, Mula Ram, Gurbachan Rana, T S Bajwa Ex- MP, Ravinder Sharma, Ved Mahajan , Indu Pawar, Th Balbir Singh, Manmohan Singh, Ch Gharu Ram, heads of all the districts and cells and others.

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This was the second important meeting in Jammu chaired by PCC chief to take stock of the preparations and participants from different districts, wings of the party for the proposed rally at Delhi.

Earlier, DCC presidents of Jammu province briefed the leadership about the preparations for the journey and mobilisation of cadres.

Karra impressed upon all the senior leaders, former ministers and legislators and district heads to mobilize the maximum number of cadres from each district and areas to participate in the Mega rally to secure the precious right of vote of every eligible citizens and stop arbitrary, illegal and fraudulent exercise to delete the genuine voters.

He said that the Congress leadership especially LOP Rahul Gandhi had started exposing the fraud being committed by the Modi Government through CEC, which has been established beyond doubt. It is the fight to safeguard the democracy which is meaningless without the right to vote to every adult individual. This struggle for democracy will be taken to logical conclusion jointly by all people who want to safeguard their freedom and democracy.

All senior leaders, PCC and DCC functionaries, Block presidents , frontal wings leaders and large number of workers would move to Delhi on Oct 31 by buses and other different modes of transport to participate in proposed rally.

Meanwhile, Karra today felicitated and formally handed over the letter of appointment as Chairman JKPCC Scheduled Caste Department to Ashok Kumar Bhagat.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the appointment of Ashok Bhagat of Akhnoor as Chairman of JKPCC Scheduled Caste Department.

The order of his appointment was issued by the general secretary organization KC Venugopal, on the recommendation of Chairman AICC SC Department Rajinder Pal Gautam as recommended by JKPCC.