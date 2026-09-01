JKPCC Kissan Cong seeks FCI Mandi in Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 31: Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Kissan Congress Chairman Bharat Priye today demanded FCI Mandi in Kathua and waiver of tariff on electricity motors used for irrigation purposes.

Addressing an impressive meeting of farmers at Kathua, Priye demanded that an FCI procurement Mandi be opened in Kathua within ten days. He said timely procurement is particularly important for farmers because delays can force them to sell their produce at rates below their expectations, adversely affecting their income and weakening the economic sustainability of farming households.

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Priye also demanded waiver of tariff/charges on electricity motors used for irrigation, saying that farmers already face rising input costs and should not be burdened with additional financial pressure for accessing irrigation facilities. He maintained that affordable and reliable irrigation is essential for improving agricultural productivity.

He further said the problems of farmers cannot be viewed in isolation from the broader challenges being faced by the people of J&K. He called for focused attention towards unemployment, rising prices, electricity tariffs, water shortages, inadequate irrigation facilities, deteriorating rural roads, agricultural input costs, procurement arrangements, compensation for crop losses, market access and limited livelihood opportunities. He said farmers continue to face increasing expenditure on seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, machinery, electricity, transportation and labour, while uncertainty over market prices and procurement adds to their financial difficulties.

Priye stressed the need for strengthening the agricultural marketing network and ensuring that farmers receive remunerative and timely prices for their produce. He also called for effective implementation of crop insurance and adequate compensation in cases where farmers suffer losses due to extreme weather events, floods, drought-like conditions etc.

Tarsem Pal Singh Saini, District Chairman Kisan Congress Kathua, appointed Omkar Singh as Block Kissan Congress president, Nagri on the occasion.

Seniior members Dr Satish Sharma, Subash Chander, Varinder Singh, Omkar Singh, Mohinder Pal, and Dayanand were also present.