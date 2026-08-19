JKPCC flags Karewa mining violations before NGT

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 18: The J&K Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that large-scale mining in Karewa areas of Pulwama and Budgam was carried out without mandatory environmental clearances, approved mining plans, pollution consent or Environmental Management Plans (EMPs), indicating serious violations of environmental regulations.

The findings were submitted before the NGT in response to a petition filed by environmental activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat, who alleged illegal extraction of sand, clay and other material from Karewa lands in Zadoora village of Pulwama and the Rangeen-Kultreh area of Budgam.

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According to the report, a three-member committee constituted by the JKPCC found extensive excavation of Karewa land at Zadoora, where heavy machinery had been used for mining operations.

The inspection revealed significant alteration of the area's topography, disturbance of natural land contsours and degradation of land quality due to the extraction of soil strata.

The committee also noted the absence of visible environmental safeguards, including slope stabilisation and land restoration measures.

At Gowherpora-Kultreh in Budgam, the committee observed evidence of mining activity having been carried out over a prolonged period.

The inspection found degraded land, disturbed natural contours and a lack of proper demarcation or boundary pillars for mining operations.

The report stated that while the Geology and Mining Department had granted permissions for extraction of soil and granular sub-base material for certain works, the operators had failed to obtain environmental clearance before commencing mining.

It added that the activities were undertaken without approved mining plans, consent from the Pollution Control Committee, EMPs or environmental clearances, all of which are mandatory under environmental laws.

In its submission, the Regional Director of PCC Kashmir said the use of heavy machinery had caused environmental degradation by altering natural landforms.

The report concluded that the mining operations were being carried out without the requisite statutory permissions and described the extraction as unauthorised and illegal.

The committee, however, noted that the exact quantity of clay and bajri extracted could not be independently verified and would require a detailed topographical survey and volumetric assessment by experts.

Highlighting enforcement action in the Newa belt, the report said authorities had recorded 246 seizure cases and 28 dump cases in recent years, recovering more than Rs 62 lakh through penalties and compounding measures.

It also noted that 42 FIRs were registered between 2021-22 and 2025-26 against individuals allegedly involved in illegal mining.