JKPCC Ensures Strict Compliance With Environmental Norms For Establishing Stone Crushers

SRINAGAR, Sept 29: The Government today informed the Legislative Assembly that the Jammu & Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) inspected 517 stone-crusher units across the Union Territory from January 2025 till date, issuing 229 legal notices and 146 closure directions for violation of environmental and pollution-control norms.

This was stated by Minister for Forest, Ecology & Environment, Javed Ahmed Rana, while replying to a question raised by MLA Ajaz Ahmad Jan.

The Minister said that in Kashmir Division, 318 crusher units were inspected, 154 legal notices issued and 112 closure orders issued. In Jammu Division, 199 inspections were conducted, resulting in 75 legal notices and 34 closure directions.

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The Government stated these directions were issued under the relevant provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. The action was taken, among other reasons, against units found operating without the requisite NOC from the concerned Deputy Commissioner, without valid consent from the J&K Pollution Control Committee and without adequate or requisite pollution-control measures.

The Government also provided details of four stone crushers approved for establishment in Poonch district, from January 2025 till date, located at Seeri Chowana, Salotri and Bhainch areas, with the approvals granted in accordance with the prescribed norms and criteria.

Javed Rana stated that permissions for setting up and operating stone crushers in the Union Territory are being granted only after ensuring compliance with prescribed environmental norms, siting criteria and applicable regulations.

The minister stated that consents have been granted in accordance with the criteria and norms prescribed by the competent authority, while adhering to the environmental guidelines and siting criteria governing the establishment and operation of stone crushers in Jammu and Kashmir.

He further stated that the applicable framework includes the JKPCC Order No. 70 of 2025 dated May 9, 2025, along with the subsequent amendment to the Siting Criteria for establishment and operation of stone crushers in Jammu and Kashmir issued vide JKPCC Order No. 124-JKPCC of 2025 dated August 30, 2025.

The Government also informed the House that, from January 1, 2025 till date, 58 applications for consent to establish and operate stone crushers had been received. Of these, 27 applications were approved, 28 rejected, while one application is under process.