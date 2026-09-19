JKPCC chief raises national, local issues in Jammu South

‘Chaupal Pe Charcha’ campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Friday stepped up its grassroot public outreach by organising a ‘Chaupal Pe Charcha’ at Rohi Morh, bringing a wide range of national and Jammu and Kashmir-specific concerns into the public discourse.

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Addressing the gathering, JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra emphasised the need for the Congress to remain connected with ordinary citizens and raise issues affecting people at both the national and regional levels. He highlighted party’s concerns relating to democratic accountability, transparency, employment opportunities, the economic pressures faced by common households and the concerns of students and young job aspirants.

He also referred to the party’s ongoing campaign around what Congress describes as ‘Chanda Chori’ and its ‘Chatron Ki Goonj’ initiative concerning student and examination-related issues. On Jammu and Kashmir, Karra reiterated the Congress demand for restoration of full statehood and stressed that the aspirations and constitutional concerns of the people of J&K must remain central to the political discourse. He also drew attention to unemployment, recruitment-related grievances, shortages in government institutions and the difficulties being faced by various sections dependent on public services.

Karra maintained that issues concerning youth, students, workers, farmers, employees and ordinary households cannot be ignored and called for greater accountability and responsiveness in governance.

Working president Raman Bhalla stressed upon the long-pending concerns of PoJK displaced families, an issue of major significance in Jammu and adjoining areas where a substantial population of displaced families has been settled since 1947. He said Congress wants a comprehensive and equitable rehabilitation framework that addresses not only one-time financial assistance but also the outstanding issues of land rights, rehabilitation, employment opportunities, access to education and healthcare, and other legitimate claims of displaced families.

Former MP Ch Lal Singh said that the Congress would continue to raise issues concerning the people of Jammu and Kashmir at every appropriate forum and work for safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests. He said the people, particularly in rural and far-flung areas, are facing multiple difficulties relating to employment, development, public services and the rising cost of living. Singh stressed that the concerns of farmers, workers, youth and economically weaker sections need sustained attention rather than temporary measures.

Senior leaders, Yogesh Sawhney, Th Balbir Singh, T S Tony and Amrit Bali also spoke on the occasion.