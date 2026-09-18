JKOPA holds 23rd General Body Meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 17: The Jammu & Kashmir Offset Printers Association (JKOPA) convened its 23rd General Body Meeting at KC Residency, Jammu, alongside a Canon product Road Show organised by Copier Corporation, bringing together printing industry professionals and MSME representatives from across the region.

The meeting commenced with a welcome address by JKOPA President Pankaj Sethi, who greeted Founder President Ravi Gupta, Immediate Past President Sudesh Gupta, Past Presidents Arun K. Gupta and Girish Kapoor, along with Sammer Raina and Rohit Raina of Canon, members and industry partners. The formal proceedings were handed over to General Secretary Sanjay Soni.

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Members discussed the economic challenges facing local printing units, including concerns over recent policy decisions, price preference mechanisms and protection of local MSMEs. Pankaj Sethi announced that JKOPA would pursue establishment of a dedicated Printing Cluster Project and called for a committee to engage the Director of Industries and Commerce, J&K, for land allocation.

The Canon Road Show showcased advanced digital printing solutions aimed at enhancing productivity and print quality.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by Vice President Avinish K. Anand, who expressed gratitude to guests, executive committee members, members and sponsor partners. The proceedings were followed by an interactive dinner.