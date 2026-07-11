JKOPA expresses concern over unregistered vendors, demands strict action

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: The 57th executive body meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Offset Printers' Association (JKOPA) was held here today.

The meeting was held under the presidentship of Pankaj Sethi, president, JKOPA.

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The primary agenda focused on addressing the severe existential threat posed by unauthorized middlemen and within government procurement processes.

The association expressed grave concern over the increasing trend of "briefcase vendors" securing government contracts via the GeM portal.

These intermediaries, who lack any manufacturing infrastructure or local industrial presence, are actively bypassing the Press and Registration of Periodicals (PRP) Act, 2023 and the J&K Industrial Policy by outsourcing critical work to substandard units outside the Union Territory.

The members raised the issue of vendors, who won bids despite not possessing the mandatory Declaration issued by the District Magistrate, which is a strict legal prerequisite under the PRP Act 2023.

Local functional units have made significant investments in state-of-the-art machinery and bank financing, providing direct employment to hundreds of local residents. Diverting this work to outside "agents" deprives the State Exchequer of vital GST revenue and stifles local industrial growth.

Addressing to the members, Pankaj Sethi emphasized that the Assistant Commissioner (G), Jammu, has already issued a formal clarification (vide no JMJ/Misc/2025-26/6591-92) mandating that all government printing assignments be awarded exclusively to registered and compliant presses.

They also demanded physical verification of the premises of L1 bidders to ensure they possess the necessary in-house machinery and are not acting as fronts for outside entities. Bidders must be verified strictly as "Manufacturing Units" rather than "Service Providers" or "Traders" and rigid implementation of the J&K Industrial Policy to prioritize local, fully functional industrial units.

JKOPA strongly calls upon the UT Administration and the Directorate of Industries to intervene immediately to safeguard the legitimate printing fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir from these unfair, unauthorized trade practices.