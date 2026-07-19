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Home / State / JKOBCWA delegation, Union Minister call on LG

JKOBCWA delegation, Union Minister call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent Srinagar, July 18: A delegation led by Mehraj-u-Din Sheikh, District President, J&K Other Backward Classes Welfare Association (JKOBCWA), called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today and projected various welfare issues of the sanitation workforce community. Subsequently, Anush Shahnaz...

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Daily Excelsior
04:49 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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JKOBCWA delegation during meeting with LG on Saturday.

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 18: A delegation led by Mehraj-u-Din Sheikh, District President, J&K Other Backward Classes Welfare Association (JKOBCWA), called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today and projected various welfare issues of the sanitation workforce community.

Subsequently, Anush Shahnaz Khan, Chairman, Rise Up Youth Foundation also called on the Lieutenant Governor.

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Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment also called on Lieutenant Governor.

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