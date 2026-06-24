JKOA organises Olympic Day Run in Jammu

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: The Jammu & Kashmir Olympic Association (JKOA) today organized the International Olympic Day Run 2026 in Jammu to commemorate International Olympic Day and promote the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect.

The run was flagged off from Manda Chowk by MLA Jammu East Constituency Yudhvir Sethi in the presence of J&KOA President Dushyant Sharma, Honorary General Secretary Ajay Vaid, Rajesh Dutta, Bupinder Singh, office bearers of the Association, representatives of affiliated sports associations and other distinguished guests.

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A large number of students, athletes, sports enthusiasts and members of various sports associations participated in the event. The run passed through Amphalla, Raj Yog Brahma Kumari Sansthan, Rehari Chungi, Shakuntla Theatre, Bus Stand and Jewel Chowk before culminating at MA Stadium.

The event highlighted the importance of physical fitness, healthy living and the message of "Nasha Mukt Bharat." Participants displayed enthusiasm and commitment to the Olympic spirit throughout the run.

Special arrangements, including drinking water, glucose, refreshments, ambulance services, traffic regulation and medical assistance, were made for the participants. A warm reception was accorded to the runners at Raj Yog Brahma Kumari Sansthan, where volunteers welcomed and encouraged them.

The dignitaries emphasized the role of sports in building a healthy and disciplined society and encouraged youth to actively participate in sporting activities. The event, organized under the guidance of JKOA Chairman Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, concluded with a vote of thanks.