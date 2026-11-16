JKMGA unveils jersey, mascot for 3rd State Masters Games

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: The Jammu & Kashmir Masters Games Association (JKMGA) unveiled the official jersey and mascot, 'PINKU', for the 3rd State Masters Games-2026, scheduled to be held in Jammu from November 22 to 24. More than 500 athletes are expected to compete in 24 sporting disciplines during the three-day event.

The jersey and mascot were unveiled by Ranjit Singh Chib, President of JKMGA, retired SSP and former captain of the Indian handball team, along with office bearers and sports conveners, at MA Stadium here.

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Chib said the State Masters Games would provide a platform for masters athletes to showcase their talent, fitness and competitive spirit. He informed that two new disciplines, Softball and Baseball, have been added to this year's edition, taking the total number of events to 24.

He further said that outstanding performers would be selected to represent Jammu & Kashmir in the 9th National Masters Games-2027, scheduled to be held in Jammu & Kashmir in April next year.

Emphasising the importance of masters sports, Chib said age was no barrier to excellence and that athletes in this category continued to inspire society through their dedication, discipline and perseverance. He reiterated the association's commitment to promoting fitness, wellness and sporting excellence across the Union Territory.

Neete Kour, Secretary General of JKMGA, thanked the game conveners and officials for their active involvement in the preparations. She expressed confidence that the collective efforts of the association would help strengthen the masters sports movement and provide more opportunities to athletes.

Romesh Sharma, Treasurer, JKMGA, Ashok Kumar, Kuljeet Singh, Mamta Bajaj, Sanjay Puri, Prabal Sharma, Rameshwar Singh Manhas, sports conveners and other members of the sports fraternity were also present on the occasion.