JKMGA holds AGM

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: The Jammu & Kashmir Masters Games Association (JKMGA) held its Annual General Meeting to finalise preparations for the 3rd J&K Masters Games, scheduled to be held in Jammu from November 22 to 24, 2026, in more than 20 sporting disciplines.

The meeting was chaired by JKMGA president and retired SSP Ranjit Singh Chib, former captain of the Indian handball team, who stressed the role of sports in promoting discipline, dedication, determination and a healthier society.

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The AGM also discussed selection of athletes to represent J&K at the 9th National Masters Games-2027, scheduled in J&K from April 6 to 9, 2027.

Those who participated included Ashok Kumar, Somraj Gupta, Deepak Handa, Surjeet Choudhary, Ajay Sharma, Amit Sangra, Amar Sharma, Pankaj Malhotra, Narinder Mahajan, Shikha Jain, Vishal Singh Chib, Ravinder Singh, Gurcharan Singh, Sarabjeet Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Kuljeet Singh, Sanjay Puri, Prabal Sharma, Rameshwar Singh Manhas, Rajesh Sumbria, Mamata Bajaj, Dayal Singh, Anil Abrol and Prithpal Singh.

JKMGA secretary general Neete Kour thanked the game conveners and officials for their participation and commitment.