JKLSA collaborates with Art of Living, conducts meditation sessions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 6: Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority, under the aegis of Executive Chairman Legal Services Authority, Justice Tashi Rabstan, in association with Art of Living, conducted `Har Ghar Dhyan’ meditation sessions at court complexes across Jammu Province.

These sessions, thoughtfully designed to promote mental well-being and meditation for a stress-free India, were conducted across various districts in the Jammu division, including Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Udhampur.

The meditation sessions witnessed significant participation of Judicial officers, Panel lawyers, members of the Bar Association, staff of DLSA, HCLSC, LADCs, and PLVs who contributed to the enthusiastic turnout.

Given the demanding and high-stress nature of their work in the courts, this initiative provided participants with a much-needed respite, allowing them to unwind and experience relaxation.

Conducted by trained Art of Living meditation coaches in different districts, including Dr Rajan Salalia (Jammu), Bhagwati Prasad (Kathua), Ravinder Mansotra (Samba), Shakti Sagar (Samba & Jammu), Sunil Sharma (Udhampur), Ritvik Mahajan (Kishtwar) and Anuja Jasrotia (Rajouri), the meditation sessions took place at various court complexes.

The participants expressed overwhelming satisfaction after attending the sessions, attesting to a profound sense of relaxation and revitalisation, even after their demanding court hours.

The `Har Ghar Dhyan’ initiative is a collaborative endeavour between the Ministry of Culture and the Art of Living. Its overarching mission is to raise awareness about the essential role of mental health and meditation in fostering a balanced and stress-free lifestyle.