JKHA threatens hunger strike from Aug 16

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 4: The J&K Handicapped Association (JKHA) today accused the Government of failing to honour assurances made after its 18-day sit-in in Jammu earlier this year and warned of launching a hunger strike from August 16 if its long-pending demands remain unaddressed.

Members of the association assembled at Srinagar's Press Enclave and said they had planned to begin an indefinite sit-in but were not allowed to do so.

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They said the proposed protest has been deferred until August 15 in the hope that the Government will respond to their demands.

Speaking with reporters, JKHA President Abdul Rashid recalled that the association had staged an 18-day sit-in in Jammu in February, which ended after senior officials, including the Commissioner Secretary, assured them that meetings with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the concerned minister would be arranged to resolve their issues.

"Since then, we have repeatedly sought appointments but none have been granted," Rashid said.

He alleged that the association was prevented from resuming its protest in Srinagar. "We came here today to resume our sit-in, but we were not allowed to hold the protest," he said.

Rashid said the association is seeking implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, enhancement of disability pension, a special recruitment drive for educated persons with disabilities, vertical reservation in Government jobs and several other welfare measures.

"We have postponed the sit-in till August 15. If our issues are addressed by then, it is welcome. Otherwise, we will return to launch our agitation," he said.

District president of the association from Kulgam, Muhammad Abbas Wani said the demands were genuine and called for an increase in disability pension and concessions in electricity bills.