JKGPA seeks implementation of PCI regulations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: Jammu Kashmir Government Pharmacists Association (JKGPA), Jammu province, held a meeting at Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, today under the chairmanship of Sushil Sudan, along with Bharat Bhushan Bhagat, JKGPA provincial president, and Jaswinder Singh, JKMEF president, to discuss various demands concerning Government pharmacists.

The Association called for early implementation of Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) Regulation Number 388/2025/PCI dated June 8, 2026, besides timely conduct of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings.

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The members also demanded release of two-and-a-half days’ salary along with arrears for employees performing roster duties on Sundays and gazetted holidays. They sought restoration of Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) status in favour of retired pharmacists.

The meeting further demanded discontinuation of the Medical Assistant course in all Government and private institutions, stating that the nomenclature of Medical Assistant was changed to Pharmacist vide Government Order Number 803-HME of 1993 dated October 11, 1993.

Another major demand was filling of vacant Junior Pharmacist posts in Government health institutions on priority, stating that vacancies had remained unfilled for several years and were affecting patient healthcare services.

Those who attended the meeting included Bahadur Singh, district vice president, Jammu; Madan Sharma; Shaffket Hussain, district president, Jammu; Sanjay Choudhary; Vikas Sabharwal; K Tarun Sharma; Jatinder Singh; Amit Sharma; Bikram Singh and other pharmacists.