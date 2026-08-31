JKGPA seeks early implementation of PCI regulations, filling of vacant posts

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: Jammu Kashmir Government Pharmacists Association (JKGPA), Jammu Province, has sought immediate implementation of the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) Regulation Number 388/2025/PCI dated June 8, 2026, besides filling vacant Junior Pharmacist posts in Government health institutions on priority to strengthen patient care.

The demands were discussed today at a meeting of the Association held at JKMEF office, DHS complex, Jammu, under the chairmanship of Sushil Sudan, along with Bharat Bhushan Bhagat, JKGPA Jammu province president and Jaswinder Singh, president, JKMEF.

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The Association demanded that the PCI regulation be implemented at the earliest, stating that the matter was important for the professional interests of pharmacists. It also sought timely conduct of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings to ensure career progression of employees.

Another major demand was the release of two-and-a-half days’ salary along with arrears in favour of employees who perform duties on Sundays and gazetted holidays. The members also sought restoration of the Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) designation in favour of retired pharmacists.

The Association further demanded discontinuation of the Medical Assistant course from all Government and private institutions. The pharmacists also pressed for filling all vacant Junior Pharmacist posts lying vacant in Government health institutions for several years.

Those who attended the meeting included R P Singh, senior advisor; Bahadur Singh, district vice president Jammu; Rakesh Bakshi; Madan Sharma; Suresh Chouhan; Sanjay Choudhary; Ashwani Kumar; Surjeet Rajan, block president Bishnah; K Tarun Sharma; Jatinder Singh; Sidharth Sharma; Mukhtier Ahmed; Gagan Singh; Sarthik Sharma and Gurvinder Singh.