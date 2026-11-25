Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) Executive Body elections scheduled for November 25 have been postponed following an interim direction by the Court of Additional District Judge, Srinagar, to maintain status quo until the next date of hearing.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, Returning Officer Surinder Singh Gurm (Retd SP, CBI) said the court, through its order dated November 23 in Summary Suit No. 9465/2026, had directed maintenance of status quo with regard to the elections.

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Accordingly, the polling and all related election activities scheduled for November 25 stand deferred until further orders of the court. The revised schedule, if any, will be notified separately in accordance with subsequent judicial directions.

The Returning Officer has asked all affiliated football clubs, contesting candidates, members of the Electoral College and other stakeholders to maintain status quo and refrain from undertaking any polling or election-related activity until further orders. The postponement comes a day before the scheduled polls and follows the court's interim intervention in the election process.