JKEJAF airs apprehensions about SRO 324, terms it unjustified

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Joint Action Forum has aired its serious concern and apprehensions about SRO-324 and termed it as unjustified.

Addressing a joint press conference here today senior members of the Forum Sushil Sudan, Suresh Sharma, Mohd Rafique Rather, Subash Verma, K C Dubey, Rajesh Jamwal, Ajaz Khan, Anchal Bakshi, Ashish Sharma and others, representing various Trade Unions , expressed their reservations and apprehensions about possible misuse of recent amendments to the already existing provisions of CSR for retirement of employees who have attained 22 years of service or 48 years of age.

They pointed out that there is strong fear and discontentment among the Government employees over this amendment. They appealed the Lt Governor and the Chief Secretary Jammu and Kashmir UT to call the representatives of the employees and explain the concern in this regard so that confidence is built and employees could work with dedication, without any fear of victimization at the hands of concern senior officers.

The Forum leadership expressed hope that good sense shall prevail and Government may immediately show magnanimity and call the Trade Union leaders to discuss the issue. They said employees will be left with no option, except coming out on the roads to lodge their protest. They also questioned the rationale behind this Govt circular. They said such circulars would create confusion among the employees and Government should shun such tactics for ensuring better governance.